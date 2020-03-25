Catholic Charities Relocates Shelter Clients for Safety/Health During COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet announced that the Daybreak Center homeless shelter clients would be temporarily relocated into hotel rooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move will ensure that individuals remain at least six feet apart (and/or quarantined when necessary), per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet will supply homeless shelter clients with toiletries, food, and gift cards for the duration of their relocation period. The hotels will provide breakfast. Catholic Charities’ case management services will also continue for clients during this period.
Shepherd’s Table, the soup kitchen located within Daybreak Center, will provide emergency food boxes on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 11:00am – noon in lieu of regular service. These food boxes will be available outside the back door of Daybreak Center.
Also, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank is in the process of scheduling Mobile Food Pantry services to provide additional food to the community during this challenging time.
The changes to Catholic Charities programs and services detailed above are in response to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of providing hotels, food, and Mobile Food Pantries is great and the Agency is requesting donations to support this effort. Donations can be made online at catholiccharitiesjoliet.org
. For questions concerning donations, please email Kathleen Langdon at klangdon@cc-doj.org
.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet is a faith-based organization providing service to people in need and calling others of good will to do the same. To learn more about Catholic Charities, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org
.