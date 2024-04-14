Celebrate Earth Day month with a Forest Preserve program
April 14, 2024 5:04AM CDT
Earth Day is almost here, Monday, April 22nd and the Forest Preserve District of Will County has many ways you can pay tribute to Mother Earth in April.
Here are some of the things you can do to clean up, recycle and upcycle:
- Fishing For Trash: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 6-April 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Visit The Tackle Box bait shop to get a bucket and a picker; receive a gift for participating. Free, all ages.
- Spring Cleanup: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 13, Rock Run Rookery Preserve, Joliet. Clean up the shoreline of the Des Plaines River. Free, ages 14 or older. Register by April 12.
- Recycle Your Bicycle : April 13-April 28, two locations; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at Monee Reservoir and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Recycle your bicycle to make a difference locally and around the world. Bikes are donated to Working Bikes, workingbikes.org No bike or bike part is too old or rusty.
- Volunteer Morning: 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, April 23, Hadley Valley – Bruce Road Access, Homer Township. Get some fresh air and exercise while helping your community. Activities will include brush control. Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected]
. Ages 10 or older.
- Trashy Hacks: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Check out different ways to deal with household waste. Discover fun and interesting ways to upcycle broken, used and old items. Bottlecap necklaces, tin can windchimes, eggshell air plant pots, wine cork critters and more are all ready for you to try. Free, all ages. Register by April 25.
- Volunteer Morning/City Nature Challenge: 9 a.m.-noon, Sunday, April 28, Joliet Junior College. Volunteers will perform brush control and take part in the City Nature Challenge, //www.chicagowilderness.org/
page/CityNatureChallenge. Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected] . Ages 10 or older.
And if you would like to help make the planet healthier all year, check out the Forest Preserve District’s Volunteer Services opportunities at ReconnectWithNature.org.