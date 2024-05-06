Two Dead After February Crash, Crest Hill Teen Now Arrested

In the early morning hours of February 18, 2024, a fatal crash took the lives of 65-year old Walter Kretzler and 59-year old Roxane Holt, both of Joliet, near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive.

Following an expansive investigation, the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigations Division determined 19-year old Jacoby Hamilton had caused the crash. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Hamilton for four counts of Reckless Homicide on Friday, and Hamilton was taken into custody.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with those who have lost loved ones in this devastating and senseless crash,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans. “I commend the diligent work of our officers and detectives who responded to the scene and conducted the follow-up investigation leading to this arrest. A tragedy such as this only reaffirms our commitment to roadway safety, which will always remain a priority for the Joliet Police Department.”