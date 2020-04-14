Chance for Scattered Snow Showers

      Breaking News
Apr 14, 2020 @ 5:07am

Unsettled and unseasonably chilly weather will continue through the work week. Tuesday will be another breezy day. A weather disturbance will produce scattered snow and graupel showers, also called soft hail or snow showers in the afternoon, especially near and north of I-80. Brief sharp visibility reductions are possible in the heaviest snow showers. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, a period of snow is possible, mainly near and south of I-80, which may produce a dusting. On Thursday rain or snow mainly south of I-80 may change to all snow Thursday night.

Today, scattered show showers developing later this afternoon, otherwise partly sunny high 43.

