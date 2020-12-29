Chicago Expands COVID Vaccine Distribution
Chicago is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday that the city will now administer the vaccine at long-term care facilities and outpatient clinics. So far, the city has provided more than 20-thousand vaccinations to city health care workers. Chicago is now administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The city is set open a mass vaccination site for health care workers at Malcolm X College today.