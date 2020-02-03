Chicago Fans Root For Suburban Native Garoppolo In Super Bowl
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Chicago-area native Jimmy Garoppolo was on the losing side of last night’s Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback, passed for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-to-20 loss. He was born and raised in Arlington Heights, played football at Rolling Meadows High School, and then played for Eastern Illinois University. Plenty of Garoppolo jerseys were seen at local watch parties as friends, family and other supporters took in the game. Garoppolo has previously won two Super Bowls as a backup quarterback for the New England Patriots.