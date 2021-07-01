      Weather Alert

Chicago Man Accused Of Suffocating Mother, Driving Body To Dwight

Jul 1, 2021 @ 5:36am

A Chicago man is accused of suffocating his mother to death and driving her body to downstate Dwight. Bail is set at 500-thousand-dollars for Marc Holliman, who was arrested Monday night in Morris, Illinois, after his mother Juanita Holliman’s body was found in his car in Dwight. The killing happened Monday morning in the 100-block of West Delaware Place on Chicago’s Near North Side, where the Hollimans shared an apartment. Prosecutors say notes between Holliman and his mother indicate that he was forging checks in his name from his mother’s account. The Grundy County’s Office, Dwight Police, Grundy Sheriff and Chicago Police Department helped in this investigation.

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order Extended in Morris
For The First Time In 70 Years Joliet Fireworks Will NOT Be At Joliet Memorial Stadium
Joliet Hot Dog Spot to Close This Week
Man Charged In 1972 Murder Of Naperville Teen Pleads Not Guilty
Search Continues for Missing Crest Hill Woman
Connect With Us Listen To Us On