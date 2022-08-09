Chicago Man Charged In Shootout With Off-Duty Police Officer On I-55

A Chicago man is facing charges following a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. Authorities say David Abarca was a passenger in a Nissan Maxima when he fired an automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer Thursday night on I-55 at Archer Avenue. The officer returned fire and the driver of the Nissan was hit and sent to the hospital in critical condition. Abarca was charged with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon. The incident is under investigation.