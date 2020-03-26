      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Chicago Police Clear People From Lakeshore Drive

Mar 26, 2020 @ 9:47am
Entrances To Lakeshore Drive paths blocked/Rick DiMiao

Chicago police are on the lookout for people gathering along the lakefront in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Officers began clearing people yesterday on the North Side. Today our staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio took his dog for a walk and found that entrances to Lakeshore paths blocked and Chicago police asking him to leave. Every entrance to the park is closed from Hollywood to Soldier Field.

