1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chicago Police Looking For Driver Who Struck And Killed Plainfield Man

March 27, 2023 5:39PM CDT
Share
Chicago Police Looking For Driver Who Struck And Killed Plainfield Man
Wanted vehicle in fatal crash involving a Plainfield man/CPD Media

Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck and killed a 26-year-old Plainfield man early yesterday morning in the city’s West Loop. According to officials, James Richard Thompson was crossing the intersection of Green Street and Washington Boulevard. Thompson was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
3

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
4

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
5

Joliet Olive Garden Announces Opening Date

Recent Posts