Chicago Police Looking For Driver Who Struck And Killed Plainfield Man
March 27, 2023 5:39PM CDT
Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck and killed a 26-year-old Plainfield man early yesterday morning in the city’s West Loop. According to officials, James Richard Thompson was crossing the intersection of Green Street and Washington Boulevard. Thompson was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521