Chicago Reaches $10M Settlement With Uber Eats, Postmates

The City of Chicago is agreeing to a ten-million-dollar settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates. Uber agreed to the payout following a city investigation into allegations of misconduct against Uber’s meal delivery platforms. Both were accused of listing Chicago restaurants on their platforms without the restaurants’ consent, being in violation of the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct.