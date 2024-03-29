Chicago Sun Times: New Details Released In West Side Shooting

In a front page story on this morning’s Chicago Sun Times, it’s been learned that there’s a new twist to the shooting that took seven lives on the west side, including what Romeo Nance’s girlfriend knew.

According to records obtained by the Chicago-based paper, doorbell footage captured from one of the homes where the shootings took place captured Nance holding a stolen assault rifle as he entered the second home, where he killed five of his relatives. When his child approached Nance, he greeted him, then cried as Nance opened fire again “Daddy why? Don’t shoot me!”

Another person who was allegedly in the home at the time was the child’s mother and Nance’s girlfriend, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton.

At publication, Cleveland-Singleton has only been charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice, but upon this development, more charges may be coming.

Nance eventually left town, and later shot himself in a confrontation with police at a gas station in Texas, over 100 miles from the Mexican border

WJOL has reached out to the Joliet Police Department for confirmation on this story.