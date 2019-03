Chicago Symphony Orchestra Musician Strike Update: Negotiations Stopping

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has extended its contract with Muti as its music director through the 2022 season. The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 saying Muti's current contract goes through 2020 and the new contract will extend through August 2022. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)

Striking musicians with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are halting negotiations. A spokesperson said on Sunday that the orchestra and the Chicago Federation of Musicians have agreed to take a break, and that there are no further sessions scheduled, according to a report from WLS-TV. The musicians have gotten some high-level support while negotiations were happening, including from the cast and crew of “Hamilton” and other shows, plus members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation.