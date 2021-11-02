      Weather Alert

City Council Didn’t Want To Hear A Statement By Former Joliet Police Chief

Nov 2, 2021 @ 7:14am

Former Joliet Police Chief Dawn Malec asked to make a statement to a closed session of the council on Monday.

Joliet City Councilman Pat Mudron asked the council to hear from Malec.

But once the closed session was in progress Malec was not allowed to make her statement. Malec was fired by Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli for insubordination on October 6th. Malec has been with the Joliet Police force since 1994. Malec had to be brought back on the force as lieutenant as Capparelli does not have the authority to fire Malec from the force but only demote her.

