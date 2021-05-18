Congratulations To Joliet Fire Department And Volunteers 60K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Fire Department administer vaccines at Joliet West Field House. Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey and Deputy Chief Jeff Carey
Monday night, 600 kids ages 12 -17 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Joliet West Field House. Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carey has been the point person from the start getting residents in Will County vaccinated and setting up the clinic at the high school. Since February, the Joliet West Clinic and the volunteers have administered 60,000 vaccines and volunteers have logged more than 12,000 hours of their time.
The clinic, spearheaded by Carey is winding down. The clinic will open again in three to administer the second Pfizer dose to the 600 vaccinated from Monday night. Congratulations to the Joliet Fire Department and all the volunteers who helped at Joliet West!