Congratulations To Maddie Lave On Winning National Bowling Championship For JJC

Joliet Jr. College welcomed an NJCAA National Champion back to campus Monday. Maddie Lave won the National Bowling Championship at Royal Scott Lanes in Lansing, Michigan. Her 3-game total of 633 was 15 pins better than Hailee Kerr of Rock Valley. Lave shot 213-197-223.

The Lockport product led her team to a 5th place finish overall in just the school’s first year of offering women’s bowling.

The men, who participated in bowling for the first time as well, also finished 5th.

The JJC bowling team is led by Head Coach Jeff Bailey.