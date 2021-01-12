Congressman Kinzinger To Vote In Favor Of Impeachment
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
More Republicans are coming out in favor of removing President Trump from office. Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced he will vote in favor of impeachment, insisting Trump “broke his oath of office” and incited last week’s deadly protests at the U.S. Capitol. He claims the President used his Executive position to “attack the Legislative.” House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney and New York Rep. John Katko also announced they’d vote to impeach Trump. That vote is expected to happen Wednesday.