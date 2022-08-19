1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Cop On A Rooftop To Support Special Olympics Illinois

August 19, 2022 7:15AM CDT
Joliet Police at Dunkin' to support Special Olympics Illinois
Local police departments are raising funds today for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser! Dunkin’ is taking part where you will find a cop on a rooftop with the exception of the location at 2959 W. Jefferson Street where the roof isn’t suitable to stand upon. Any donation will get you a free donut. Donate now until noon. Shorewood police also at Dunkin’s on Brook Forest and 1201 W. Jefferson
•WHEN: Now! until 12PM
•Any donation = FREE DONUT
•IL Law Enforcement Torch Run Hat = $10
•IL Law Enforcement Torch Run Mug (FREE fill up) = $10
•IL Law Enforcement Torch Run Shirt = $20
ALL proceeds go to Special Olympics Illinois! We hope to see you here this morning!

