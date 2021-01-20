COVID-19 Pandemic Leading To Increased Panhandling In Illinois, Nation
Paul Arthur Golyer holds a sign up to passing cars from the median of a freeway off-ramp Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. A federal appeals court ruled has ruled that an Oklahoma City law that places restrictions on panhandling on street medians is an unconstitutional violation of free speech. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to increased panhandling in Illinois and across the country. The Salvation Army in Champaign says the number of people in need is increasing at their facilities. Anti-panhandling laws were being enforced in Chicago, but last week a federal court found the laws to be unconstitutional, requiring police to stop enforcement. Panhandling ordinances have already been repealed in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana. The Illinois ACLU is urging the city of Danville to take the same action.