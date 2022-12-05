Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Route 53/Broadway at Caton Farm Road

Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage to vehicles and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.