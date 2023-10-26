Crest Hill Man Arrested in Connection with Joliet Burglaries

A 38-year-old Crest Hill man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the city of Joliet. Alan Molck has been arrested and charged with Burglary (Four Counts), Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property (Five Counts), Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Joliet Police had been investigating a series of burglaries over the course of three days. Police Detectives and Officers investigating these cases quickly identified Molck as a suspect in all the listed incidents.

On October 25, 2023, at 1:31 PM, Officers located Molck driving a stolen Ford F150 in the 400 block of Buell Avenue. He then fled from police at a high rate of speed.

Officers converged on the area and Molck was observed running from the F150 in the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Officers quickly caught up to Molck and he was placed into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Joliet Police Department. Following questioning, Molck was charged with the above listed offenses for his involvement in each incident.