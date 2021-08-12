Crest Hill Man Faces Charges For Burglary To Vehicle And Aggravated Battery While Child Is In The Vehicle

Joshua McGaughy (22, Crest Hill) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Burglary to Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Battery.
On August 11, 2021, at approximately 3:16 PM, Officers responded to the area of Arthur Avenue and Woodruff Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult male victim had been beaten by McGaughy, who then burglarized the victim’s vehicle while the victim’s small child was still in the vehicle. McGaughy then fled the area in a vehicle prior to arrival by Officers.
A short time later, the Crest Hill Police Department located the vehicle in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court and were chasing McGaughy, who was fleeing on foot. Joliet Police Officers in the area located McGaughy near George Avenue and Pearson Drive and he was taken into custody without incident. A Joliet Fire Department ambulance transported McGaughy to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center after McGaughy indicated that he was suffering a medical event. McGaughy was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility upon release from the hospital.
Joliet Police Press Release