Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road. Romeoville Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the business. Officers were able to communicate with the individual, who allowed the hostages inside the business to walk out to waiting Officers. The witnesses indicated the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times. Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by an officer striking the suspect. Paramedics rendered aid to the subject who was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The Illinois State Police investigating the officer-involved shooting.