The Cubs may bring back veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the 2024 season. The right-hander just completed the last year of a four-year extension he signed in 2019. Chairman Tom Ricketts announced yesterday the team’s intention to make Hendricks a Cub for at least one more season. The hurler ended the season with a six-and-eight record and a 3.74 ERA, with 93 strikeouts.