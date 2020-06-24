      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Cubs, White Sox Looking Forward To Start Season

Jun 24, 2020 @ 1:48pm
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Cubs and White Sox are looking forward to the start of the 2020 regular season.  Major League Baseball has officially announced a plan to return to play with players reporting for training on July 1st, leading to a 60-game regular season to begin on July 23rd and 24th.  Both Chicago squads will reportedly play teams in their division ten times each for a total of 40 games and play the five teams in the corresponding division in the opposite league a total of 20 games.  That includes the Cubs and Sox matching up four times.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 715 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington