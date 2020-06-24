Cubs, White Sox Looking Forward To Start Season
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs and White Sox are looking forward to the start of the 2020 regular season. Major League Baseball has officially announced a plan to return to play with players reporting for training on July 1st, leading to a 60-game regular season to begin on July 23rd and 24th. Both Chicago squads will reportedly play teams in their division ten times each for a total of 40 games and play the five teams in the corresponding division in the opposite league a total of 20 games. That includes the Cubs and Sox matching up four times.