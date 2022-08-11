D. 202 preliminary FY23 operating budget is balanced: revenues top expenses by $6 million

District 202 officials project the 2022-23 operating budget revenues will surpass expenses by up to $6 million, based on preliminary budget data presented at the July 25, 2022 Board of Education regular meeting.

The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, and vote on the new fiscal plan at its regular meeting that same night. The Board meeting will be held at the District 202 Administrative Center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield.

The proposed FY 2023 budget will allow District 202 to maintain high-quality educational programs while continuing to develop and implement a responsible, sustainable financial plan, said Anthony Arbogast, assistant superintendent for business and operations.

Arbogast said the proposed fiscal plan also:

· keeps property taxes as low as possible

· is balanced

· maintains “Recognition” status (the highest possible ranking) on the State Board of Education’s Financial Profile.

District 202 earned “Watch” status in 2012 – the lowest state ranking – but reached the highest status, “Recognition” in 2016. It has enjoyed Recognition status ever since. District 202 scored a “3.9” out of a possible “4” in 2020, the most current year.

PROJECTED REVENUES AND EXPENSES

District 202’s total preliminary projected 2022-23 budget including debt service and capital projects is $354 million, down from $365.5 million last year, or 3.1 percent.

Total revenues are expected to be $352.8 million in 2022-23, up from $334.3 million last year, or 5.5 percent.

PROPOSED OPERATING BUDGET REVENUES AND EXPENSES

The preliminary proposed 2022-23 operating budget shows $325.2 million in anticipated revenues, up from $219.3 million last year, up $105.9 million or 48.3 percent.

The operating budget pays for all daily operating expenses including salaries and benefits, which comprise about 79 percent of the Operating Budget this year.

The preliminary proposed 2022-23 operating budget shows $319.1 million in expected expenses, up from $314.6 million last year, up 1.4 percent from last year.

The State of Illinois considers the Education, Operations and Maintenance, Transportation, Working Cash, IMRF and Tort funds together as the “Operating Budget” to assess and rate school districts’ financial health.

KEY BUDGET POINTS

As usual, salaries and benefits comprise about 79 percent of the preliminary projected 2022-23 operating expenses.

Salaries and benefits are expected to total about $261.9 million, which is up about 5.2 percent, or $12.9 million, over last year’s $248.9 million.

The preliminary proposed figure includes:

· 4.75 percent raises for administration and non-union support staff;

· Raises for both Association of Plainfield Teachers (APT) and Plainfield Association of Support Staff (PASS) members are budgeted per their respective contracts;

· 4 percent increases in benefit.

As well, school allocations remain flat and departments are funded to support department initiatives that were previously planned, otherwise remaining flat.

The proposed fiscal plan includes $10.8 million for assorted capital projects and a $1 million contingency for building-specific enrollment changes and special education needs, as has been done the last several years.

Finally, District 202 operates more efficiently than the state average in nearly every category, per the 2021 state report card (the most current available:

· Instructional spending per student — $7,260 versus the state average of $8,826

· Operational spending per student — $11,646 versus the state average of $14,727

· Pupil to Elementary Teacher Ratio – 18:1 students to every teacher, versus the state average of 17:1

· Pupil to High School Teacher Ratio – 22:1 students to every teacher versus the state average of 18:1 students

· Administrator to Student Ratio – 179 students to every administrator versus the state average of 157 for every administrator