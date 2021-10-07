      Weather Alert

Dangerous Intersection Gets Four-Way Stop

Oct 7, 2021 @ 9:49am
File photo of a crash at Baker and Cedar Road/WJOL

A dangerous road in Will County is getting a make-over. Cedar Road and Baker which straddles Manhattan and unincorporated Will County will get a speed reduction approaching the intersection. Cedar Road, both a quarter mile north and south of Baker Road, has been proposed to have a speed reduction, from 55 to 45 miles an hour. Will County Board member Tom Weigel from New Lenox, says the Will County Public Works committee unanimously approved the proposal and gave the green light for a four-way stop sign.

The resolution now moves onto the full county board at their next meeting on Thursday, October 21st.

