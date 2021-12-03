      Weather Alert

Defense Calls For Mistrial In Smollett Trial

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:43am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The judge in the Jussie Smollett trial is giving the jury the day off. The decision follows an eventful day yesterday that included a defense attorney calling for a mistrial after she accused the judge of lunging at her. The judge denied the accusations and the motion for a mistrial. Earlier, the Osundairo brothers testified that Smollett paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against the former “Empire” star in Chicago in 2019. During cross examination, the defense asked one of the brothers whether he asked the actor for one-million-dollars each for him and his brother to either not testify or to say that Smollett was never involved. The brothers denied the allegations.

 

