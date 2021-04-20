Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Three Charges
A jury has found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. Today the jury convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest last May, causing his death. It took the jury about 12 hours over two days to reach its verdict. The judge revoked Chauvin’s bail and he will sit in jail until he is sentenced.
The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, but Minnesota sentencing guidelines say someone with no prior conviction like Chauvin could be sentenced to 12-and-a-half years. The sentencing is up to the judge and will take place at a later date.