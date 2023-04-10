1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Details Expected Today on Street Closures, Other Plans for NASCAR Street Race in July

April 10, 2023 1:59PM CDT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Officials with NASCAR and the city of Chicago plan to announce more details on this summer’s NASCAR street race through downtown. The event is scheduled for July 1st and 2nd and will involve stock cars racing through downtown Chicago in a two-point-two mile, 12-turn course. The agreement between the city and NASCAR was announced last summer and will give NASCAR access to Grant Park for almost two weeks.

