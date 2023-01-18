Disney Ice Show Arrives In Chicago

(AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

Disney on Ice is coming to Chicagoland. The show opens tomorrow night at Allstate Arena in northwest suburban Rosemont. Chicago native and ice skater Andrew Austin urges the public to come out and see a fascinating performance. He adds that the show will feature depictions from the movies Frozen and Encanto. The Disney event will move on to the United Center starting January 26th through the 29th. The ice performance will then return to Allstate Arena on February 2nd and will conclude on the 5th.