District 86 Back To School Mask Update

Joliet School District 86 will be welcoming students back for in person learning five days a week beginning August 18th. The district released guidance regarding masks for staff and students.
After carefully reviewing the revised guidance from the CDC, IDPH, ISBE, and AAP, as well as local COVID-19 data, mask survey results, and consulting with the Regional Office of Education, Will County Health Department, and neighboring school districts, the following procedures will be implemented in our buildings to keep students and staff safe.
All staff/students must:
Wear a mask in all schools and District buildings when not eating or drinking.
Wear a mask when riding any school bus/van as mandated by the CDC.
Stay home when they have cold or flu symptoms.
Report any confirmed or possible COVID-19 cases. The District is required to report these cases to the
Will County Health Department.
Help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by covering nose/mouth when coughing/sneezing and frequently
wash hands with soap/water and use hand sanitizer.
We strongly recommend all staff/students:
Get the COVID-19 vaccine.
When and where possible, respect 3 feet of physical distance between individuals. Students will not be
excluded from in-person learning if 3 feet of distancing is not possible.
All staff/students may:
Remove masks when outdoors.
Voluntarily share vaccination status to properly determine quarantine protocols when needed.
The District will:
Clean and disinfect schools and classrooms daily.
Maintain proper ventilation in all buildings and classrooms.
Provide students with free breakfast/lunch service, PE classes, and after-school programs with additional
safety procedures in place.
These plans are subject to change based on COVID-19 data and further guidance we may receive.