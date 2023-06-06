District Doesn’t Respond to Parent’s Questions

Parents were outspoken at the Joliet School District 86 meeting on Monday night regarding their safety protocols following a police chase and shelter in place incident last week in Joliet’s Cathedral area. John Mares, has grandchildren in the district and went to last night’s meeting but didn’t receive any answers or explanations as to why the school didn’t go on a soft lockdown.

Mares says his daughter only find out about the incident by listening to WJOL radio. The school district did not take any extra precautions. Mares says the board members did not respond to questions and there was no dialogue between the parents and the board regarding what could have been done differently last week and going forward.

School Board president Elvis Madison Jr., was there as was Supt. Theresa Rouse. The police chase began at 5 a.m. and a reverse 9-1-1 call sent out to residents to shelter in place until 10:30 a.m. Meanwhile, the schools in District 86 continued to bus kids to schools without any extra safety protocols.