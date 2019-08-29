Dorian Affecting Caribbean Travel
Hurricane Dorian is affecting air travel in and around the Caribbean. Most airlines are warning about possible cancellations and waiving the fees to change flights throughout the region. Delta is waving fees through August 29th while American is waiving them through August 31st. Spirit, Frontier, United and JetBlue are also making similar offers. Airports affected vary by airline. Several cruise ships in the area have also changed their travel itineraries to avoid the storm. Hurricane Dorian is currently north of Puerto Rico moving to the northwest. Landfall is expected in Florida sometime Sunday or Monday.
Meanwhile, the weather for Joliet and Chicago for the labor weekend could bring showers Thursday night and again Saturday. Otherwise sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 80’s.