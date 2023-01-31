DuPage Co. Sheriff Agrees To Enforce Laws, Avoids Possible Censure

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is avoiding possible censure over his controversial stance on the state’s new assault weapons ban. The county board agreed not to punish him after he agreed to enforce all state and local laws. The agreement comes after the sheriff stated earlier this month that he wouldn’t enforce provisions of the ban, claiming the bill violates Second Amendment rights. Mendrick faced backlash, including from several Democratic legislators who called for him to reverse his stance.