DuPage Medical Group Announces Rebrand to Duly Health and Care to Reflect Growth and Organizational Evolution

Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:35am

A major medical group gets a name change, which means the Joliet Slammers stadium will have to get a new name too. The DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet will likely be renamed Duly Health and Care. Press release below:

DOWN­ERS GROVE, Ill. — With the con­tin­ued growth and evo­lu­tion of DuPage Med­ical Group in the last sev­er­al years, the Chica­go area orga­ni­za­tion announced today a new name designed to bet­ter reflect its reimag­ined mod­el of care deliv­ery focused on the rela­tion­ship between patients and their physi­cians and care teams: Duly Health and Care.

Our name is chang­ing, but our com­mit­ment to improv­ing all aspects of the health and care jour­ney will con­tin­ue on,” said Steve Nel­son, Co-Chair­man of the Board and Chief Exec­u­tive Offi­cer. ​This jour­ney is made pos­si­ble by the strength of our physi­cians and team mem­bers that our com­mu­ni­ties have come to know and trust with their health.”

The Duly name hon­ors the organization’s 50+ year lega­cy, while embody­ing its aspi­ra­tion to chal­lenge the expect­ed and deliv­er the extra­or­di­nary in health and care.

From our very begin­ning, we have been on a mis­sion to deliv­er excep­tion­al care expe­ri­ences and health out­comes by focus­ing on the rela­tion­ship between indi­vid­u­als and their physi­cians and care teams,” explained Paul Mer­rick, MD, Co-Chair­man of the Board, Founder and Chief Physi­cian Exec­u­tive. ​We are com­mit­ted to our belief that health isn’t just the absence of sick­ness, but an ongo­ing pur­suit of every person’s extra­or­di­nary potential.”

In the com­ing months, as it ful­ly tran­si­tions to the Duly name, the orga­ni­za­tion will con­tin­ue its work on deliv­er­ing a seam­less care expe­ri­ence for the peo­ple and com­mu­ni­ties it serves. Nel­son not­ed, ​As indus­try lead­ers, we want to extend our per­son­al com­mit­ment to move health and care beyond the expect­ed, to the extra­or­di­nary – with a sin­gu­lar focus on help­ing humans flourish.”

He con­clud­ed, ​After all, Duly is much more than a name – it’s a promise to prac­tice health and care as intend­ed. The word ​duly’ means doing things prop­er­ly, with care, at the right time. That’s the com­mit­ment we make every day to each oth­er and to the com­mu­ni­ties we serve.”

About Duly Health and Care

DuPage Med­ical Group is now known as Duly Health and Care. It is the largest inde­pen­dent, mul­ti-spe­cial­ty physi­cian-direct­ed med­ical group in the Mid­west with more than 900 pri­ma­ry care and spe­cial­ty care physi­cians and more than 6,000 team mem­bers, in over 150 loca­tions. The orga­ni­za­tion is whol­ly ded­i­cat­ed to help­ing all it serves flour­ish by chal­leng­ing the expect­ed to deliv­er the extra­or­di­nary in health and care.

Duly Health and Care physi­cians and team mem­bers sup­port near­ly 2.5 mil­lion indi­vid­u­als in their per­son­al health jour­neys each year, help­ing each one to meet their extra­or­di­nary poten­tial through a holis­tic care deliv­ery mod­el designed to make health and care wel­com­ing, sim­pli­fied and personalized.

For more infor­ma­tion, vis­it www​.duly​healthand​care​.com.

 

