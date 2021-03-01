Durbin Calls On U.S. Postmaster General To Resign
(Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is calling on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign following issues with the mail service in Chicago and around the country. Speaking yesterday in the Loop, Durbin called DeJoy’s ten-year reform plan to address issues at the Postal Service a “disaster” that would effectively raise mail costs and slow delivery. DeJoy is an appointee of former President Trump who has been under intense scrutiny. Chicagoans have been dealing with mail delays, most notably on the South Side.