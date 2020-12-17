Durbin Hopes Second Stimulus Package Passes This Week
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from legal experts on the final day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he hopes a potential second stimulus package will pass this week. The Illinois Democrat says a group of five senators from each party have been meeting to negotiate a bill. Durbin says progress is being made and two measures are emerging from the discussions that he says are important for the country. He expects them to pass this week, but says they likely won’t include much help for state and local governments.