Durbin: Talking Filibuster Could Stop Senate Bottleneck

Mar 22, 2021 @ 11:49am
An Illinois Senator says bringing back the talking filibuster could allow more bills to see Senate votes.  On CNN’s State of the Union yesterday, Democrat Dick Durbin says senators should have to show their commitment to an issue by standing at their desk when filibustering a bill, not “phoning it in.”  Durbin noted that only leadership needs to agree to enforce the talking filibuster to reinstate the procedure.  A filibuster is a legislative procedure that allows a lawmaker to stop a bill from being voted on.

