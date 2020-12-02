      Breaking News
Durkin Wants Ethics Reform Hearings To Resume

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:21pm
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, addresses the Special Investigating Committee II at the Illinois Capitol Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The committee is looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's role in a bribery scandal involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin wants hearings resumed in the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform. Durkin sent a letter yesterday to commission co-chair House Majority Leader Greg Harris asking him to use his position to move ethics reform forward. The urgency relates to the federal investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving ComEd officials and lobbyists, and implicating House Speaker Mike Madigan. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.

