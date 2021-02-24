Early Voting, Vote By Mail Kick Off Thursday, Feb. 25
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry (center) and her Early Voting-Vote By Mail specialists Janet Villlanueva (from left), Leroy Johnson, Chasity Mayes, and Elections Supervisor Mary Pedersen, are ready to welcome voters for Early Voting at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., downtown Joliet, starting on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that Thursday, Feb. 25 is the first day to take part in Early Voting for the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election. On the same day, the Will County Clerk’s Office also will mail the first batch of Vote By Mail Ballots to voters who submitted completed applications.
Early Voting
Those who wish to vote early can do so from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Monday, April 5 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet. Voting times at the Clerk’s Office will expand to include weekend and early evening hours starting in late March as Election Day draws near. And beginning on March 22, residents will be able to vote early at 21 satellite locations scattered throughout Will County.
“My goal is to provide our registered voters with as many options as possible to cast their ballots and to participate in our local elections,” Staley Ferry said.
For a complete list of Early Voting locations and hours, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.
Vote By Mail
Voters also may continue to submit applications for Vote By Mail Ballots through Thursday, April 1. The easiest way to complete an application is to visit thewillcountyclerk.com and click on Vote By Mail.
Voters also may request Vote By Mail applications by email at [email protected] or by calling our office at (815) 740-4615.
Applications must be completed and submitted before a Vote By Mail Ballot can be mailed to a voter’s home or secondary residence.