Environmentalists Want Governor To Push Passage Of Renewable Energy Bill

Jan 28, 2020 @ 2:30pm
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, shows electricity-generating wind turbines in a corn field just outside Carlock, Ill. Illinois lawmakers are considering clean-energy legislation backed by Exelon Corp. to keep three unprofitable nuclear plants afloat. The idea proposed Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015 would require utilities to reward producers of low-carbon power for being environmentally friendly. That would include wind, solar, water and clean-burning coal as well as nuclear. (AP Photo/David Mercer,File)

Environmentalists are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker to push for the passage of a renewable energy bill. Faith-based groups marched to the governor’s office yesterday to drop off petitions from 23-thousand people in the state who want the measure signed into law in 2020. The bill would require Illinois to fully rely on renewable energy by 2050.

