Ex-Madigan Top Aide Testifies At ComEd Four Trial

>>Giannoulias Awards $21M To Combat Carjackings & Vehicle Thefts

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]] is awarding more than 21-million-dollars in grants to six police organizations in the state to combat carjackings and vehicle thefts. The funding comes from the Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, which is overseen by Secretary Giannoulias’ office. Last year, there were more than 16-hundred reported carjackings in Chicago, more than triple the amount in 2012.