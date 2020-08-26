Face Coverings Required for All Bar, Restaurant Patrons Statewide
Patrons at all bars and restaurants in Illinois will need to wear face coverings while interacting with wait staff under new state health guidelines. Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing the new measure in an effort to better protect food service workers from contracting the Coronavirus. The rule applies when customers are placing orders, when wait staff serves drinks and delivers food to where people are seated. The same guideline applies at all recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues that have food service areas.