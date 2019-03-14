Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Brisbin Road
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 3:16 PM

Illinois State Police has confirmed a fatality on Interstate 80 near Brisbin Road. It was at 11:55 a.m. that ISP responded to a crash which occurred on I-80, westbound just west of Brisbin Road. State Police has stated that a freightliner tractor with semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and was just west of Brisbin Road when it struck a pedestrian that was in the lane of traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Grundy County Coroner. This remains an ongoing investigation.

 

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Police Seeking Public’s Help In Locating Man Considered Armed & Dangerous Illinois Lawmaker Pitches New State Flag Contest Governor Pritzker Fighting Plan To Cut Great Lakes Clean-Up Money Kim Foxx Asked Top Cop To Turn Smollett Probe Over To FBI Illinois House Okays LGBT Textbook Requirement Ravinia Announces Summer Lineup
Comments