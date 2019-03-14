Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Brisbin Road

Illinois State Police has confirmed a fatality on Interstate 80 near Brisbin Road. It was at 11:55 a.m. that ISP responded to a crash which occurred on I-80, westbound just west of Brisbin Road. State Police has stated that a freightliner tractor with semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and was just west of Brisbin Road when it struck a pedestrian that was in the lane of traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Grundy County Coroner. This remains an ongoing investigation.