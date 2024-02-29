Fatal Fire In Lockport Takes Life Of Elderly Woman

An elderly woman has died following a Lockport apartment fire. On Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8:38 p.m. the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke in the building in the 1100 block of Division Street in the City of Lockport.

Fire companies arrived in less than five minutes to find a two-story, eight unit condo building with smoke showing from the building. Lockport Police were on the scene indicating a fire in one of the first floor units. Companies stretched a hose line to the first floor and were able to quickly bring the fire under control while conducting a search of the smoke filled unit. During the search an elderly occupant was discovered unresponsive and quickly removed to a waiting ambulance. The victim was transported in critical condition to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox were she succumbed to her injuries.

All other occupants were safely evacuated with no additional injuries. While the fire was contained to a single unit, the other occupants were unable to stay in the building due to smoke damage.

The Will County Coroner identifying the victim as a 79-year-old female. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.