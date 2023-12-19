Fatal Shooting in Crest Hill Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Crest Hill on Tuesday afternoon. It was just after 1:00 p.m. that Police were called to the area of Elizabeth Court for a report of shots fired.

Shortly after arriving, Police located a male victim who had been shot. The male is said to have succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Crest Hill Police are on scene investigating the incident with the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. This incident is believed to be a targeted incident and not a random threat to the community.

Anonymous information can be left with the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or text WILLCOCS & TIP to 274637.