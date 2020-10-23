      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Fate Of Joliet Mall Unclear

Oct 23, 2020 @ 6:13am
Victoria Secret closed at Louis Joliet Mall/ss

The fate of a local mall could be in jeopardy. The Real Deal is reporting that Starwood Retail Partners may be losing Louis Joliet Mall. Their last loan payment of $85-million was made in March.

The Real Deal is reporting that Chicago-based Starwood Retail is in negotiations for a deed in lieu of foreclosure or a foreclosure sale.

Louis Joliet Mall is just a shadow of its former self with Carson’s closing in 2018 and Sears was closed in 2019, which leaves JCPenney and Macy’s as their anchor stores of which they’re facing their own problems. Several stores within the mall have closed including Victoria Secret.

Louis Joliet Mall/md
Sears in Joliet Coming Down in 2019/ss

Calls to Starwood by WJOL were not returned.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington