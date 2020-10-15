Fights Escalates To Shooting In Crest Hill Police Search For Video
Crest Hill water tower/courtesy city of Crest Hill
A fight between several people escalated into a shooting in Crest Hill. It took place on Wednesday, October 14th at about 6 p.m. in the 18-hundred block of Arbor Lane at the Woodlands Apartment complex. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark says two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Clark says police were knocking on doors and interviewed hundreds of people and know there is video of the shooting. He’s urging the public to come forward with the cell phone video. You can email the video to Sgt. of investigations Jason Opiola at [email protected].
The ages of those injured include a 17-year-old and a 24 year-old.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force has been contacted to help in the investigation. You can leave an anonymous tip at 800 323-6734.
To hear the entire interview with Police Chief Ed Clark click below.