Fire Danger Today Due to Dry And Windy Conditions

Forecasters are warning about the spread of possible wildfires in northern Illinois. To included Will County and surrounding areas. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect today throughout the region. The National Weather Service says dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. Fire weather risk level today is 4 out of 5. The NWS advises people to exercise extreme caution with outdoor burning and when disposing of smoking materials.

Very dry conditions and southwest winds gusting to 35 mph this afternoon will lead to a heightened risk of grass/brush fires igniting and rapidly spreading out of control. The heightened fire danger will continue into Thursday as well, although winds on Thursday will not be quite as strong.